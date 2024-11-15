Kristin Chenoweth attends a premiere for the film “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 9, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

BORED TEACHERS

The Bored Teachers are back on their The Struggle Is Real! Comedy Tour with more hilarious material for an unforgettable night for teachers to enjoy during the school year. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com $27.50-$57.50 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15.

RICHARD PRICE

The author will join Carol Hoeing on stage to discuss his new novel Lazarus Man in which readers find themselves amidst the rubble from the collapse of a five-story Harlem tenement. Tickets include an autographed copy of the book. Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org $35. 7 p.m. Nov. 15.

KRISTIN CHENOWETH

The Emmy- and Tony Award-winning actress shows off her many talents on sold-out stages across the globe. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org $35+ 8 p.m. Nov. 15.

PAUL ANKA

The legendary Canadian singer-songwriter brings his biggest hits “His Way” for his North American 2024-2025 tour. Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, westburymusicfair.com $41-200. 8 p.m. Nov. 15.

THEORY OF A DEADMAN

The Canadian rockers will perform an acoustic set. Featuring special guests, Escape the Fate and Cory Marks. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com $40-$90 7 p.m. Nov. 16.

CHAMPIAN FULTON TRIO

An award-winning jazz pianist and vocalist for more than 20 years, she has released 18 albums and regularly appears in both the Jazz Journalist Awards and Downbeats Rising Star Critics Poll. $30, $25, $20 The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook, thejazzloft.org 7 p.m. Nov. 16.

THE ATLANTIC WIND SYMPHONY

This Veterans Day concert will feature works and patriotic selections in the style of John Philip Sousa. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org $18-$28. 3 p.m. Nov. 17.

DEBRA LYNNE

This multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter from New York City shares intimate folk and country originals about lost love, found love, and more. Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org. Free with museum admission. 3 p.m. Nov. 17.

RA THE RUGGED MAN

This hip hop stalwart from Suffolk plays a hometown show. Opening is Diabolic. Amityville Music Hall, 198 Bwy., Amityville, amh.live $26. 7 p.m. Nov. 17.

POP 2000 TOUR

Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC along with O-Town, BBMak, Ryan Cabrera and LFO. come experience a blast from the 2000s past with these hits. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com $35-$65. 7 p.m. Nov. 17.

MICROWAVE

This Atlanta-based post-hardcore band is back on its Pure Rose Records Tour 2024 with opening acts Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Just Friends, and Ben Quad. Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, muls.com $37.26. 7 p.m. Nov. 17.

SESAME STREET LIVE

Sing and dance with Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and more! They’ll tell you how to get to Sesame Street, where the air is sweet. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org $35+ 6 p.m. Nov. 19.

TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE

Get a taste of New Orleans culture with these jazz tunes with special guest New Breed Brass Band. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com $35-$79.50 8 p.m. Nov. 19.

STEEL PANTHER

This parody glam band from LA storms LI on its Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary Tour. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com $25-$60. 8 p.m. Nov. 20.

SUMMER CAMARGO

Come experience the Atrium Jazz Lounge with “25 for the future” by Downbeat Magazine. Jazz talents curated in partnership with Jazz at Lincoln Center. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org $35+ 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21.

ARCY DRIVE

This Northport-based indie band is one of Long Island’s latest up-and-coming talents to watch. Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, muls.com $TBD. 8 p.m. Nov. 21.