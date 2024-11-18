Chef dishes on new cookbook and Great Neck roots

Joe Ciminera, a chef, author and TV personality hailing from Great Neck, has spent a lifetime crafting his culinary expertise and is now channeling it into a mission to help families navigate the rising food costs. His latest book, “Inflation Proof Cookbook: Meals Under $3,” offers affordable and healthy meal solutions, a concept he describes as both timely and essential.

“The cost of food has become a significant challenge for many families,” said Ciminera. “When I go to the store, what used to cost $20 now easily adds up to $80 or more. This book is my way of showing people they can still eat well without breaking the bank.”

From Great Neck to culinary stardom

Born and raised in Great Neck, Ciminera attended Great Neck North High School, graduating in 1991. He credits his hometown as the foundation of his work ethic and passion.

“My dad was a bus driver here for many years and Great Neck always had this close-knit community feel,” he said. “It’s where I learned the value of hard work and perseverance.”

Although Ciminera eventually moved to Long Island’s South Shore with his wife, citing their love for the beaches, he maintains fond memories of his North Shore roots.

After completing his studies, Ciminera began a culinary journey across Europe, training under renowned chefs such as the late Charlie Trotter and the late Paul Bocuse. At 24, he became the youngest chef to earn a three-star review in New York City, a milestone that caught the attention of culinary legend Julia Child.

“Working with Julia Child was a turning point in my career,” he said. “She invited me onto her show and during a break, I told her I wanted to pursue TV cooking. She gave me advice that changed my life.”

Child later connected him with a producer at PBS, leading to Ciminera’s long-running cooking show, “Taste This TV,” which aired for a decade. The series helped him establish himself as a trusted voice in the culinary world.

Fighting inflation one recipe at a time

In his latest venture, Ciminera aims to address a pressing issue: rising food costs. “Inflation Proof Cookbook” provides recipes for meals that cost $3 or less, with a focus on simplicity and practicality. Ciminera spent months testing recipes and optimizing portions to ensure they fit within tight budgets without sacrificing quality or flavor.

“You might have to buy a larger bag of ingredients upfront, but by portioning everything correctly, you can stretch those items into multiple meals,” he explained. “For instance, you could buy a couple of pounds of chicken thighs and use them across different recipes throughout the week.”

The book also emphasizes the use of fresh, healthy ingredients, such as chickpeas, eggplants and cucumbers, to keep costs low while maintaining nutritional value.

“Many of the recipes rely on simple, fresh foods that are both affordable and versatile,” said Ciminera. “An eggplant and tomato salad, for example, costs just over $2 per serving and it’s incredibly healthy.”

A lifelong culinary innovator

Ciminera’s career spans far beyond cookbooks. After “Taste This TV,” he founded a production company specializing in food shows, working with many well-known chefs. He also launched a French fry restaurant concept called Spuds Pommes Fries in Bellmore, which had plans for expansion before the pandemic forced closures.

Looking ahead, Ciminera plans to reopen a Spuds location in Lynbrook in January, bringing his signature take on comfort food back to the local scene.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for the restaurant industry, but I think we’re finally turning a corner,” he said. “I’m excited to bring Spuds back and serve the community again.”

A chef’s perspective on changing times

Ciminera’s unique vantage point as a chef, TV producer and author allows him to comment on broader trends in the food industry. He noted that high rents and shifting consumer behavior have made it increasingly difficult for restaurants, particularly in places like Great Neck.

“Rents are astronomical and it’s hard to turn enough tables to cover those costs,” he said. “On top of that, younger generations seem more interested in delivery apps and casual dining than traditional sit-down experiences.”

Still, Ciminera remains optimistic about the industry’s future and is dedicated to helping others find joy and creativity in cooking, even during tough times.

“At the end of the day, people just need ideas,” he said. “If I can show someone how to make a delicious meal for $3, and it makes their day easier, then I’ve done my job.”

For those interested in learning more, Ciminera’s “Inflation Proof Cookbook: Meals Under $3” is now available.

“Cooking doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated,” he said. “It’s about making the most of what you have and finding joy in the process.”

From his roots in Great Neck to his work with culinary icons and his latest endeavor, Ciminera’s story reflects a passion for food and an unwavering commitment to innovation and community.

Visit joecimineracooking.com to learn more.