27th annual LISTnet awards honors Long Island tech visionaries

LISTnet Chairman Peter Goldsmith, left, and LISTnet president Paul Trapani, right, with David Antar, president of IPVideo Corporation. The company was honored with the first ever LISTnet Visionary Award.

The tech industry on Long Island is vamping up. That fact shined at the 27th annual Long Island SummIT Awards (LISA), hosted by the Long Island Software & Technology Network (LISTnet).

The night, at the beautiful Garden City Hotel on Nov. 6, kicked off with lively networking as guests enjoyed cocktails and a delicious buffet-style dinner, setting the stage for an evening filled with celebration, community, and connections.

The ballroom buzzed with excitement as LISTnet Chairman Peter Goldsmith and President Paul Trapani took the stage to present the awards. David Antar, winner of the first-ever LISTnet Visionary Award, opened the awards presentation with an inspiring speech. Antar shared his journey to success, highlighting the power of vision, perseverance, and innovation in achieving success and shaping the future.

The awards continued highlighting notable achievements in the Long Island Tech Ecosystem. 365 Data Centers and Carter, DeLuca & Farrell LLP received the Service Provider Award. Dr. Corrinne Graham received the Diamond Award for her influential work in technology and education, while David Luft of Northwell Health was presented with the Techonomic Award for combining business and technology expertise to benefit his organization and team.

Dr. Babak D. Beheshti, Dean of the College of Engineering and Computing Sciences at NYIT, was celebrated with the John Kominicki Award for his visionary leadership.

Niura was selected as Rookie of the Year for their innovative neurotechnology, and the newly introduced Tech Teacher Award paid tribute to educators at Hofstra, New York Tech, and Hunter Business School teaching the next generation of tech leaders.

“LISA is more than just an awards night; it’s a celebration of our thriving tech community,” said LISTnet President Paul Trapani. “Seeing so many incredible leaders and innovators gathered here tonight truly showcases the strength and momentum of Long Island’s tech ecosystem.”