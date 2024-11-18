Suspect revived, arrested for drug possession: Police

An Oyster Bay man was found unconscious in a running car on the eastbound Long Island Expressway, according to Old Westbury Police.



Police found Rafael Cornelious, 45, unresponsive the morning of Nov. 15. After breaking a window in the vehicle and removing Cornelius, responders on the scene began giving him CPR and oxygen.



Officers were able to successfully revive Cornelious after utilizing naloxone, an opioid-overdose antidote. A quantity of a powdered substance, which police believed to be Heroin, was found on Cornelious.



After reviving Cornelious, police placed him under arrest and then sent an ambulance to take him to Nassau University Medical Center.

Cornelious was charged with driving while impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He entered a plea of not guilty.