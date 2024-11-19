Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Education
Manhasset

Manhasset speech pathologist runs Marathon for her students

By Posted on
858334_1360_0022 (1)
Manhasset speech-language pathologist running in the NYC Marathon as part of the TCS Team Teachers

For every mile that Manhasset speech-language pathologist Melissa Slobin ran in the New York City Marathon, Slobin had one thing on her mind as she endured her hardest marathon amid an injury: her students.

“My students push through very hard things every day,” said Slobin, who primarily works with special education students at the Manhasset Secondary School. “This is really nothing compared to what they overcome or their obstacles.”

Slobin was selected as just one of 50 global educators to be part of the TCS Team Teachers, a feat she accomplished despite competing against more than 1,000 applicants. TCS, or Tata Consultancy Services, is the main sponsor of the marathon.

Being selected came as a surprise to Slobin, but she said it was an honor to be selected as a part of the cohort.

At the center of her honor were her students.

IMG 3774
Melissa Slobin participating in the North Hempstead Polar Plunge

Slobin said she not only found motivation through her students but was also motivated by a desire to inspire them as well.

“I felt honored to try to inspire my students that accomplishing a goal that may seem unattainable or difficult is possible to do,” Slobin said.

Slobin applied to be part of the team by answering a series of prompts about her motivations for running, how she inspires her students and how running made her a stronger teacher.

“Seeing the opportunity to write about my students sparked my interest in applying,” Slobin said.

She wrote about an experience where one of her students, who was fearful of fire drills, attempted to run away during a drill. Slobin, who was training for her first marathon at the time, sprinted after her student and was able to intervene before the student was endangered.

“I never ran so fast in my life,” Slobin said. “My heart still pounds out of my chest when I think of this example.”

Slobin described running as a moving meditation and a source of calmness amid her busy life.

“I run because it’s the greatest stress reliever for me,” Slobin said.

But due to her injury, her latest marathon race was not exactly so.

“If it wasn’t for my students and trying to model for them that you can push yourself to be the best version of yourself and do hard things, I probably would have pulled out,” Slobin said.

IMG 4419 1 rotated
Melissa Slobin and the other members of TCS Team Teachers were treated to a VIP after party at Tavern on the Green in Central Park

Slobin described the race as grueling due to her injury and the run-walk interval method, which she said was difficult to go back and forth between.

Despite the injury, Slobin was able to finish the marathon via a run-walk method, albeit, she joked, a personal worst for her.

“But I owned it,” Slobin said.

Slobin said her biggest takeaway from this experience was the importance of pushing one’s self out of their comfort zone to foster personal growth.

“I made up in my mind that even if I was going to crawl across the finish line, I was going to get it done, even if it was dark out, in order to set an example for my students that you should never give up and to push yourself to do hard things,” Slobin said.

About the Author

Cameryn Oakes

Cameryn Oakes is The Long Island Press’ reporter covering the communities of Great Neck, Manhasset and the Town of North Hempstead. Born and raised in California’s capitol, Cameryn now resides in Brooklyn. She began her journalism career with Blank Slate Media in February of 2023, which has since merged with The Long Island Press. Her prior work included a summer internship at The Stockton Record where she covered a national murder trial and as managing editor at her college newspaper, The Mustang News, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

More Manhasset News

More from our Sister Sites