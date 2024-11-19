Women-owned small businesses get boost from ‘Bethboards’ by Bethpage Federal Credit Union

In today’s economy, women-owned small businesses are making a significant impact, driving innovation, job creation, and local economic growth. According to estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau, women-owned businesses generate an estimated $2.1 trillion in revenue, employ 10.5 million people, and are responsible for $499.4 billion in annual payroll.

Recognizing the tremendous promise of women-led businesses and their ability to break boundaries, enrich communities, and drive change, Bethpage Federal Credit Union has committed its support by giving female entrepreneurs a big platform to promote their businesses — free advertising on high-traffic billboards, called “Bethboards.”

The latest initiative in Bethpage’s recently launched movement, “Money Like a Woman,” Bethboards will showcase and celebrate women-owned small businesses operating within New York with digital ads that will be strategically displayed in locations most beneficial to each business. Nominations and self-nominations are now being accepted and will be evaluated by a committee based on criteria, including how well the business aligns with Bethpage’s vision of enriching lives and communities.

The first two Bethboards are now live in Times Square. They celebrate the Brooklyn-based family saving, financial literacy and smart spending app Goalsetter, founded by Tanya VanCourt, and the Long Island leadership and team development firm MGXW Consulting, led by founders Mimi Bishop and Jackie Ghedine.

“Women-owned small businesses are at the forefront of redefining the way business is done, and we are excited to celebrate them,” said Linda Armyn, President and CEO of Bethpage Federal Credit Union. “We want to hear the stories of female leaders that are making a difference in their communities and do what we can to help them increase visibility and achieve continued growth and success.”

Inspired by women’s unique experiences, “Money Like a Woman” promotes financial inclusivity and celebrates women’s approach to finances. The campaign shines a spotlight on women as financial leaders, whether at the helm of a business or the heart of their household. It introduces a fresh, collaborative approach to finances — one that fosters empowerment and positive change for everyone.