Abbey Lane students experience Native American culture

Abbey Lane Elementary School students in the Levittown School District got a taste of authentic Native American culture through a visit from Journeys into American Indian Territory on Nov. 18.

The eventful day – hosted by individuals with in-depth knowledge on Native American culture – featured an array of engaging activities. Students went hands-on with artifacts true to Native American culture, such as the tools they would use to hunt and gather food and resources. In a museum-like display, students witnessed dozens of artifacts that sparked their curiosity.

Native American culture was not always about survival, however – it often included games played by all ages. Students learned how to play atenaha, a game of chance with scores kept by corn kernels, and successfully flipped rings onto a stick that were attached via a string. The experience deepened Abbey Lane students’ understanding and respect for cultural practices.