Nassau County Democrats get $1.25m wave of long-awaited ARPA money

After a monthslong draught in the Nassau County Legislature where no Democrat-led requests for funding made it to the floor for a vote, on Nov. 20 the legislature approved about $1.25 million in funding for projects by Democratic legislators.

The largest portion of the funds is $950,000 to the Mid Island Y JCC to recover funds lost during the pandemic. The nonprofit in Plainview focuses on fostering Jewish identity and community. The funds were passed unanimously by the Nassau County Legislature.

“Throughout the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mid Island Y JCC was an around-the-clock community hub where Rick Lewis and his outstanding team served as a conduit for essential public health services, comfort and direction during an unprecedented crisis,” said Deputy Minority Leader Drucker, who represents Plainview. “In doing so, they expended tremendous resources, and this influx of ARPA funding will go a long way toward recouping losses and equipping them to continue serving our community.”

Another $100,000 was allocated to Freeport-based Rising Stars Youth Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes education and character-building for kids through team sports like basketball, volleyball, pickleball and others. Their headquarters also serve as a sports hub for the surrounding community.

“Through my involvement in youth athletics as a coach, I have witnessed the transformative power of team sports and how it can be a vessel for imparting the values of hard work, sportsmanship, fair play and teamwork into participants,” said Legislator Seth Koslow, who represents Freeport. “I am looking forward to working with Rising Stars as they apply these funds toward strengthening their outreach into the greater Freeport community and building upon their nearly three decades of dedication to enriching the lives of our youth and their families.”

The Cedarmore Corporation, also based in Freeport, will receive $50,000 to continue its mission of supporting children’s social, emotional and educational growth.

Further, $50,000 was approved for each of three organizations that aim to alleviate food insecurity in Nassau County: the Interfaith Nutrition Network (INN) in Hempstead, Plant a Row for the Hungry, in Port Washington, and the food pantry at the Roman Catholic Church of Saint Christopher, in Baldwin.

Each of the requests are funded through ARPA money, or the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed into office in 2021 to provide federal stimulus money to state and local governments amid the pandemic. Nassau received $15 million, which legislators can allocate as they see fit.

Previously, none of these Democrat-led funding requests had made it to the floor of the Nassau County Legislature for a vote, save for the $1.75 million for Hempstead Village to treat its water contaminated by 1,4 dioxane. Republican County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s administration decides which funding requests make it to the floor for a vote. Democratic legislators are hopeful that the progression and approval of these ARPA funds signal a willingness of Blakeman and the Republican-majority legislature to work across party lines.