NUMC files notice of claim agianst state government, alleging $1 billion stolen

Nassau University Medical Center Chairman Matthew Bruderman announced on Tuesday the filing of a notice of claims against the State of New York, alleging the hospital was defrauded of millions of dollars.

“During the last 23 years, NUMC received approximately $1.08 billion from the federal government in [Disproportionate Share Hospital progra] matching funds but did not receive the non-Federal shares that the state was required to contribute,” the notice of claim said. “Those non-Federal shares total approximately $1.06 billion today”

Notice of Intention to File a Claim is an optional document that may be served upon the defendant in a lawsuit to extend the time period to serve and file a claim according to the New York State Unified Court System. It is not filed with the Clerk of the Court, it is the act of service upon the Attorney General that extends the period in which to serve and file the Claim.



The claim was filed to the office of the New York State Attorney General on Nov. 19.

The claim alleges the state breached these two contractual obligations as written in the atate Medicaid Plan that began on April 1 of this year.



The claim alleged the state violated that “entities transferring intergovernmental transfer amounts are all units of government, and the nonfederal share is derived from state or local tax revenue funded accounts only. The providers keep and retain Medicaid payments.”



The claim also alleges that federal law was violated by New York State by failing to follow through on another promise.

“Providers receive and retain 100% of total Medicaid expenditures claimed by the State and the State does not require any provider to return any portion of such payments to the State, local government entities or any other intermediary organization.” the claim said.

NUMC, Nassau County’s only publicly funded hospital, primarily servex Medicare and Medicaid patients and have a Level 1 Trauma Center and certified Burn Center.

Based in East Meadow, the medical center has been plagued by financial hardships throughout the decade. Hospital officials began raising concerns about NUMC’s viability in 2020 after losing a significant stream of funding through the Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment program.

The future of the hospital is threatened by the center’s decades-long financial problems and the inability of its management, the state, and Nassau County to agree on who will run and where the money is coming from to cover its expenses.

In March, state Health Commissioner James McDonald responded to a request from the medical center for $83 million in emergency aid by demanding a search for a new president and CEO and a plan to cut deficits. If these requests weren’t met, the hospital could risk a state takeover, according to McDonald.

NuHealth, the public benefit corporation running the center, presented a plan weeks after McDonald’s letter to appeal insurance denials, restrict overtime and raise the price of hospital services for the first time in over a decade.

McDonald characterized NuHealth’s plan as “insufficient,” he argued the hospital was lacking a detailed five-year plan to cut ongoing deficits. In addition he accused the hospital of not being committed to a search for a new CEO. So far, McDonald said, the center has no produced an adequate response.



It’s not just the state government that NUMC has to contend with. Another obstacle is Nassau County, which backs the hospitals more than $100 million in debt.



The Nassau Interim Finance Authority, a state board that oversees the county’s finances, questioned the accounting practices used by NUMC in its proposed $4.2 billion 2025 budget. NIFA found that surplus money from previous years was being improperly used to address inadequacies.



NIFA has overseen Nassau’s finances since 1999, when the county was on the verge of financial collapse and required it’s own state bailout.

The county budget was passed by Republicans 12-6 in a party-line vote despite NIFA’s concerns, however the budget is subject to NIFA’s final say. In the meantime, NuHealth officials maintain that the hospital has made significant strides over the past year, which are attributed to its current management.

In October, hundreds of hospital employees, first responders, patients, and community members rallied alongside the Hempstead Turnpike to support the immediate restoration of state funding to the center.

Bruderman announced the claim alongside attorneys, hospital staff, and leadership during a Nov. 20 press conference at the hospital.

During the press conference Bruderman accused the state government, the Nassau County Interim Finance Authority and Newsday of launching attack campaigns against himself and Interim CEO Megan Ryan.



“The hospital has been shortchanged, by the state. Who I believe committed fraud on the federal government and this has been going on for a decade. I believe that NIFA and others knew” Bruderman said.

Steve Cohen, an attorney from Pollock Cohen LLP, a firm representing NUMC, confirmed that evidence of the alleged fraud will be released to the public. He did not provide an exact date.

“We are continuing to work with the county on an appropriate solution for the future of NUMC,” the State said in a statement to News 12 Long Island. “Our concerns are the fiscal health of the hospital and patient care. Everything else is just noise.”

