Popping a scientific question at Seaford Middle School

The constant pops in a Seaford Middle School science classroom were a good sound on Nov. 20, as seventh graders explored energy in a hands-on experiment.

Under the direction of teachers Roseann Zeblisky and Lindsay Gilbert, students worked in teams to mix water, vinegar and baking soda in a plastic soda bottle. Once that final substance was added, the young scientists put a cork on the top, shook the bottle a little and stood back. Soon, carbon dioxide was created inside and the corks popped off straight toward the ceiling.

The lab was part of a science unit in which students explored the transition of potential energy to kinetic energy. They recorded their observations and discussed the results of the chemical reaction.