Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, boxing matches and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

SUMMER CAMARGO

Come experience the Atrium Jazz Lounge with “25 for the future” by Downbeat Magazine. Jazz talents curated in partnership with Jazz at Lincoln Center. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org $35+ 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21.

ARCY DRIVE

This Northport-based indie band is one of Long Island’s latest up-and-coming talents to watch. Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, muls.com $TBD. 8 p.m. Nov. 21.

BOOMER & GIO LIVE

Presented by WFAN Radio and featured by Adam & The Metal Hawks, get ready for a holiday-themed performance sure to roar laughter. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com $69-$299. 8 p.m. Nov 22.

JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING PRESENTS ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 49

After being continuously sold out by the Long Islanders, they’re back for another round. Get ready for an action-packed night with these boxers. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com $50-$200. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23.

GODSPELL: THE MUSICAL

This musical is the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy- and Academy Award-winner Stephan Schwartz, the mind behind Wicked, Pippin, and Children of Eden. Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org $50-$60. Nov. 23, 24.

WILLIE NILE

His new studio album The Day The Earth Stood Still features a duet with Steve Earle on the song “Blood On Your Hands.” Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Port Washington, landmarkonmainstreet.org $35.83-$48.45. 8 p.m. Nov. 23.

ADAM NIMOY

Tickets include a screening of his documentary, For the Love of Spock, and a discussion of his new memoir, The Most Human: Reconciling with My Father, Leonard Nimoy. Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington, cinemaartscentre.org $22-$48. 2:30 p.m. Nov. 24.

THE FRED HINTZE EXPERIENCE

Audiences will get an eclectic yet unforgettable performance of retro-folk, jazz and punk rock that Hintze has performed since 1991. Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org. Free with museum admission. 3 p.m. Nov. 24.