No Spin Zone: Reality check

It wasn’t hard. My prediction that Matt Gaetz was not going to be attorney general and that Pam Bondi would be a significant upgrade was correct because I understand how Washington works.

Ninnyhammers on television spew gibberish nightly, and, unfortunately, some Americans listen. Why? How often do some folks have to be deceived before they wise up?

The truth is that Matt Gaetz was denied due process by the media, but that happens to high-profile people every hour. Cowards in the press constantly run with sensational headlines, not caring about the truth or who might be harmed.

I am sorry Mr. Gaetz had to endure that especially if he is innocent of wrongdoing.

But he is not qualified to run the Justice Department and is disliked on Capitol Hill because he bludgeoned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. That’s the math that doomed Gaetz.

Are you ready for more reality? Pete Hegseth and Robert Kennedy Jr. are also shaky.

Mr. Hegseth doesn’t have the experience to run a massive operation like the Defense Department and is being pounded by accusations similar to Matt Gaetz’s.

Kennedy has said so many controversial things it’s insane. Like AIDS is not caused by HIV. Like COVID targets certain ethnic groups. Hard to picture him in charge of federal health policy even if he is absolutely correct about America’s dangerous food industry.

President-Elect Trump well understands his place in history. Americans want him to reform a largely corrupt federal system and I believe he will do that. Not completely, but some bad people will face heavy scrutiny under his administration.

President Biden embraced the corruption in Washington, massaged it, caressed it.

A vivid example is that his son Hunter almost received a scandalous plea deal from A.G. Merrick Garland.

A Trump-appointed judge stopped it. She is a hero.

My belief is that the federal bureaucracy is loaded with liberal ideologues who couldn’t care less about helping the people in a fair, professional manner. I point to the FEMA moron who told her crew not to assist hurricane-impacted folks displaying Trump signs in Florida. She was caught and cashiered. Most corrupt bureaucrats get away with it.

However, replacing crazed leftists with right-wing ideologues is irresponsible. What this country desperately needs is focused efficiency and effective problem-solving.

If President Trump can make that happen, he will earn an honorable place in history. He has experienced the corruption himself, so it’s personal with him.

As it should be for every American.