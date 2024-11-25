Jonathan Diller Scholarship Fund raises $45K at first fundraiser

From left to right, Larry Weinberger, Stephanie Diller and Joseph Saladino at the inaugural Jonathan Diller Scholarship Fundraiser (Photo provided by the scholarship fund)

The inaugural fundraiser for late NYPD Detective Jonathon Diller raised $45,000 for St. Mary’s students.

Diller, a Massapequa resident and graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Manhasset, was shot while on duty on March 25 in Far Rockaway, Queens.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and son, Ryan.

After the shooting, Long Island resident Larry Weinberger organized and established the Jonathan Diller Scholarship Fund, which will be awarded to St. Mary’s students.

“There’s a lot of reward, knowing that we’re doing something that is in honor of a person that gave up their life to keep other people safe,” Weinberger said.

The scholarship hosted its inaugural fundraiser on Nov. 20 at Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall in Wantagh. The event featured food, drinks, live music, raffle prizes and auctions.

Approximately 500 people attended the event, including local officials, representatives from the New York Police Department and scholarship supporters.

Almost 50 local businesses participated in the event, donating prizes for the raffle and donating to the scholarship fund.

Weinberger said he never organized a fundraiser before.

“It’s been a lot of work and effort, but it’s very rewarding,” he said.

Weinberger said he did not have connections to the Diller family prior to Jonathan’s death but was moved by the story. He said he looked to establish the fund shortly after the incident.

“I took that responsibility, and I started the fund,” he said.

Weinberger said he contacted the Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino, who put him in contact with Stephanie.

“I got in touch with Jonathan’s wife, Stephanie, and she chose St. Mary’s High School to oversee the fund, because Jonathan went there,” Weinberger said.

“Jonathan always talked so fondly about his time there, and he always was involved in sports and was very active, and that’s what made him into the person he was,” Stephanie said at the fundraiser.

The scholarship will be awarded to junior and senior students at St. Mary’s to help offset tuition costs.

“I want the scholarship to go to someone who is just like Jonathan and to have that experience and to continue for people to become like him,” Stephanie said. “We need more of Jonathan in the world.”

Weinberger said the scholarship will go towards students who emulate Jonathan and have similar goals and passions.

“Our goal is $100,000,” Weinberger said. “Because we’re trying to generate enough so that that money is never touched, and it lives on forever.”

Prior to the event, the scholarship fund raised approximately $25,000, Weinberger said.

After the event, there is a total of approximately $70,000 raised for the scholarship, according to the foundation.

“We’ll have more fundraisers as necessary to hit that goal,” he said.

Saladino attended the event, and his band, the Joe Saladino Band, played live at the fundraiser.

“Johnathan Diller is someone we all look up to,” Saladino said at the fundraiser. “He’s a hero.”

“We appreciate that Jonathan has always been a hero and we’re going to make sure that his memory and his passion for the community and his love for all of us always lives on,” he said.

For more information about the scholarship or to donate, visit saintmaryshs.org/detective-jonathan-diller.