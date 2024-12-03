Glen Cove native Shye Roberts continues to wow ‘Voice’ judges

Glen Cove native Shye Roberts continued to wow Voice judges on Monday night as she competed in the show’s first live performances this season.

Roberts sang “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile drawing comparisons to some of the greatest singers by her coach Michael Bublé.

“Barbra, Adele. Celine. Shye,” Michael Bublé said, drawing a clear line with some of the greats. “No pressure, girlfriend. I never hear anybody in any competition that sounds like you.”

Roberts is one of the final eight contestants performing in the live shows, after making it through the playoffs. She is one of the two Team Bublé contestants to compete in the final eight

If she advances past the next round of eliminations, she will be one of the final five contestants.

“It’s been a fantastic experience,” Roberts said. “I’m just proud of myself and everybody else who has performed.”

After blowing coaches away with her rendition of “Story of My Life” during the playoffs, Roberts has made it to the final stage of the competition, where singers are competing in weekly live performances.

“I really am just grateful more than anything,” Roberts said. “I am happy that Michael [Bublé] has seen so much in me and has kept me in the competition this long.”

During the live shows, the audience votes for their favorite artist. The three singers with the fewest votes is sent home until the final artist is named ‘The Voice.’

“It’s just been such an amazing experience that is a once in a lifetime experience,” Roberts said.

Roberts grew up in Glen Cove and began her singing career at Robert Finlay Middle School.

After performing in the school musicals, Roberts started performing around the city and booking gigs, like singing the national anthem at Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck’s inauguration in 2022.

During her senior year of high school, Roberts said she moved to Pennsylvania due to a family member’s illness.

For years, her mother told her to apply for ‘The Voice.”It wasn’t until after her mother took ill and her family moved to Pennsylvania for treatment that she was willing to do it.

“This competition, I really owe it to her and to my teacher, Jenn, for even suggesting and sending me the link [to apply],” she said.

Now that she’s on the show, her mother has remained an important part of her journey.

Roberts said she goes to her for advice on how to add artistic decisions to her performance.

Throughout the competition, Roberts has toed the line of “playing it safe, but also doing risky things that are going to impress and show my emotions and my voice,” she said.

She said she has always added her flair to songs, even when performing in school musicals.

Artistic decisions help “to put your own spin on it, and kind of show your emotion and your stape as an artist,” she said.

When she adds her own flair and changes a melody, Roberts said it creates a stronger personal connection to the song.

“It’s staying true to myself,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the show has provided her with experience and knowledge about the music industry.

Roberts said she hopes to take this experience with her in her future career.

“I would love to have a career in music, or even in acting,” Roberts said. “I really love performing.”

“I love being able to display that side of myself,” she said.

Roberts said performing allows her to “connect with the story, and with the people through the story.”

“I am just so grateful that, even at my age, I was able to have such a wonderful time here and get the chance to do something like this,” she said.