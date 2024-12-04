President-elect Donald Trump to be honored by FOX at Tilles Center in Brookville

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump waves while walking off stage following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Callaghan O’Hare

President-Elect Donald Trump is returning to Nassau County Thursday night for the 6th annual FOX Nation’s Patriot Awards at the Tilles Center in Brookville.



Fox describes the event as “Celebrating American Patriotism by honoring everyday heroes across the country who have shown dedication to our nation and the values we hold dear”



The president-elect will receive the “Patriot of the Year” award at the event, beginning at 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 5. Sean Hannity, a Fox News host, will be hosting the event.



Last year’s Patriot Awards were held in Nashville and hosted by Pete Hegseth, Trump’s current pick for defense secretary.

Trump’s last time in Nassau was for a campaign rally in September in Uniondale. It was his first rally since the second assassination attempt on his life occurred in Florida. It was the third Trump has held on Long Island in his three bids for the White House.



During the 2016 campaign, he held rallies in Bethpage and Patchogue, but did not return in 2020 before he was unseated by Democrat Joe Biden, who did not seek a second term this year.



For the first time in his three presidential campaigns, Trump flipped several key Democratic strongholds on Long Island in the 2024 election to take a decisive majority of local voters.

Trump won Nassau County, a county that had voted Democrat in every presidential election since 1992, 48%-45%, according to the Nassau County Board of Elections.



“I am excited that Fox News has chosen Nassau County to host the Patriot Awards and will present their top award to President Donald J. Trump!” County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a long-time Trump ally, said in a statement.