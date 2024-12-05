MercyFirst thanks Vancord at annual Angel of Hope Gala

MercyFirst, a New York-based nonprofit that helps children and families in need, held their annual Angel of Hope Gala celebrating their 130th anniversary and honoring those who have been especially supportive of the organization’s mission throughout the year. The Nov. 7 event, at the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Plaza, saw Vancord named MercyFirst’s Corporate Honoree.

“Vancord is crucial for us at MercyFirst,” said MercyFirst President and CEO Renée Skolaski. “As a nonprofit social service agency, we serve children and families across the New York Region. While we excel in social work, Vancord provides the essential technological expertise we lack. This partnership is invaluable, and we acknowledge Vancord as an indispensable ally in our mission.”

MercyFirst has been supporting children and families since 1894. Founded by the Sisters of Mercy, it began as an orphanage and now serves over 3,000 children, teens, and families annually in the New York Metropolitan area. With a professionally trained staff, the nonprofit provides trauma-informed interventions through programs across the five boroughs and Long Island.

Vancord specializes in information technology and cybersecurity. With a team of experts backed by cutting-edge technologies, Vancord provides top-tier managed IT, security management, continuous monitoring, threat intelligence, and incident response. Most recently, the company was designated an Azure Solutions partner of Microsoft. The elevated status is a logical next step for Vancord, who continue to integrate a cloud-first enterprise strategy across all of their solutions.

“We are truly honored to have been chosen by MercyFirst as their 2024 Angel of Hope Corporate Honoree,” said Vancord CEO Michael Grande. “MercyFirst’s mission resonates profoundly with us at Vancord, as we share a commitment to the transformative power of community, compassion, and opportunity. We deeply believe in the importance of giving back and are excited to continue supporting their impactful, life-changing work.”