Sewanhaka’s New Hyde Park Memorial High School earns awards at Model United Nations conference

New Hyde Park Memorial High School’s Model United Nations team recently achieved remarkable success during the University of Virginia Model UN conference.

Competing against teams from across the nation, the students tackled a wide array of global issues, from access to water to AI’s role in Sustainable Development, showcasing their ability to engage in thoughtful diplomacy and work toward consensus in simulated

UN committees.

New Hyde Park Memorial earned a total of 20 individual awards and the highly coveted Outstanding Large Delegation Award. This is the fifth time in the past six conferences that New Hyde Park’s team has achieved this designation.

Congratulations to the following delegates who received awards for excellence in their committee:

Best Delegate: Alex Tomalski

Outstanding Delegate: Marco Valle

Honorable Delegates:

Aayan Ahmed, Sahir Bhatia, Jacob Boldur, Leah Del Orbe, Carmela Drossman-Schlossberg, Rachel Jacob, Alphonse Jaison, Julia Kim, Ismael El Mohtadi, Ariana Muhammad, Sania Naqvi, Bea Navarro, Hedia Ninan, Zahra Nuha, Aditi Parikh, Dhara Patel, Nyelle Sarreal and Krish Singh.