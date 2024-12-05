Things to do on Long Island this weekend include ballets, comedy shows and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

THERESA CAPUTO LIVE! THE EXPERIENCE

Join Theresa Caputo for an evening of healing and closure as she delivers heartfelt messages from the beyond. For over a decade, Theresa has been helping people connect with loved ones in the afterlife, offering comfort and peace.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$45–$135 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-5.

AVENTURA

The Kings of Bachata are back! Aventura, one of the most influential Latin music groups of all time, is bringing their electrifying bachata sound to UBS Arena. With hits like Cuándo Volverás, Mi Corazoncito, and Dile al Amor, the Bronx-based band, led by Romeo Santos, will light up the stage in a celebration of their legacy and the evolution of modern bachata. Don’t miss your chance to see them live on this highly anticipated reunion tour.

UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Tpke., Belmont Park, NY, ubsarena.com

$133–$647+.8 p.m. Dec. 6.

TCHAIKOVSKY’S NUTCRACKER BALLET

Step into a winter wonderland with the magical Nutcracker Ballet, presented by the RVC Guild for the Arts and Leggz Ltd Dance. Celebrating its tenth season at the Madison Theatre, this beloved holiday classic features a live orchestra and stunning choreography from Artistic Director Joan MacNaughton. Watch in awe as talented ballet stars and young dancers from the metropolitan area bring the enchanting story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince to life. With the South Shore Symphony providing Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score, this performance promises to capture the spirit and magic of the season. A perfect holiday tradition for the whole family!

Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$35-$60. Dec. 6-8.

KEV HERRERA

Kev Herrera’s raw humor and sharp wit will have you laughing all night long. With a unique comedic perspective shaped by his upbringing in a large Hispanic family, Herrera’s show is sure to leave you in stitches.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$29.50–$54.50. 7 p.m. Dec. 7.

THE LAST WALTZ FEATURING THE BAND

The THE BAND Band presents a celebration of The Last Waltz, bringing to life one of the most historic concerts of the rock era.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$39-$69. 8 p.m. Dec. 7.

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK: A WINTER WORLD OF LOVE

Experience a night of timeless romance with Engelbert Humperdinck as he performs a mix of holiday classics and fan-favorite hits like Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and A Man Without Love. This intimate show brings the magic of the season to life with Humperdinck’s signature style and heartwarming charm.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

7 p.m. Dec. 8.

PATTI LABELLE

Hear the voice that’s been marking hearts for more than 60 years. With these timeless songs with classic rhythm and blues, it’s surely a night to remember.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35+ 7 p.m. Dec. 8.

THE ALLMAN BETTS FAMILY REVIVAL

Experience an epic night of southern rock with the Allman Betts Family Revival, featuring Devon Allman and Duane Betts. With special guests like G. Love and Anders Osborne, this show is a tribute to the Allman Brothers Band and the legacy of southern rock.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$40–$89.50. 8 p.m. Deb. 8.

AN EVENING WITH SHAKEY GRAVES & BUFFALO HUNT

Shakey Graves, known for his one-man-band setup, delivers an evening of indie rock and blues. Paired with Buffalo Hunt, this show will explore the soulful side of music with deep storytelling and captivating rhythms.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$30–$70. 8 p.m. Dec. 10.

