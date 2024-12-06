Students nationally recognized at Oyster Bay High School

Members of Oyster Bay High School’s Tri-M Music Honor Society with advisor Matthew Sisia

Oyster Bay High School inducted its newest Tri-M Music and National Art Honor Society members on Nov. 25 in the high school’s library.

Tri-M Music and Art Honor Society inductees recited their respective society’s pledge and received a certificate.

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District congratulates the following new members:

Tri-M Music Honor Society

Mariella Andriotis, Sam Brenner, Emme Carleo, Mia Carleo, Matthew Cohen, Scarlett Fredrickson, Savanna Gallo, Emma Hampton, Alisa Kelly, Maalika Mehta, Kaela Miley, Michael Olivero, Sophia Staphos, Chrysta Thomas and Luka Verbanac.

National Art Honor Society

Riley Baehr, Nina Ballone, Sabrina Eisner, Leonel Escoto Soto, AnaLuz Ferrer, Leah Fierman, Perla Martinez Nieto, Ella Reardon Rizzo, Chloe Romano, Nicoletta Sakellis, Justine Testa, Taylor Torres, Erika Velasquez and Delmy Zavala Chicas.

Information provided by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Public School District