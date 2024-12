The Massapequa Chamber of Commerce will be holding our Annual Toys for Tots Press Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 11:00 a.m. at 7-Eleven Convenience Store (5570 Merrick Road, Massapequa.)

The U.S. Marine Corps will be arriving to pick up the toys collected by the Massapequa Chamber and our member businesses. These toys will benefit families in need as part of the Toys for Tots campaign.