Jericho Library celebrates 60th birthday

The Jericho Public Library celebrated 60 years of service at its anniversary party on Dec. 7.

“It was great,” said Angela Cinquemani, library director.

Cinquemani said there were over 300 attendees to celebrate the library’s 60th.

The anniversary party had fun for all ages, including face painting, crafts, games, food, karaoke, live music and raffles, Cinquemani said.

“The big event that we had was the Echoes of the Eagles,” she said.

The tribute band performed The Eagles’ hits in the newly renovated theater for the anniversary, Cinquemani said.

In addition to Jericho’s programming, the Nassau Library System brought its “techmobile.”

The truck offers technology support to patrons in need of assistance, as well as games to rent and borrow, Cinquemani said.

In addition to video games, the library had a virtual reality program in the Teen Scene for its celebration.

The library planned events throughout the building to try and bring fun for all ages and interests, Cinquemani said. The party ran from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., concluding with the concert.

Cinquemani has been with the Jericho library for 17 years, she said.

In her almost two decades of work at the library, she has witnessed many changes.

While the physical books are the library’s “bread and butter,” Cinquemani said there have been popular additions over the past few years.

One of the biggest changes in recent years is the “increase in the use of streaming services and demand for e-books,” she said.

Cinquemani said circulation of e-books, audiobooks and streaming services increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and has remained a popular service since.

Cinquemani said the library offers a “collection of services that complement each other.”

Services like Libby, Freading, Flipster, Hoopla and Freegal offer e-books, audiobooks, magazines, TV shows, movies and music.

Not only has circulation changed, but programming has as well, Cinquemani said.

A popular addition to the library’s programming is the addition of its Chinese-speaking book clubs, she said.

The Jericho library said there have been over 50 patrons at the Chinese club, while English-speaking book clubs typically have about 10-15 people in attendance.

In addition to the new book discussion group, the library has a growing world language collection, Cinquemani said.

“As the community changes and grows, we try to reflect [that change],” she said.