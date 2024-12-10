Levittown Memorial Education Center opens fitness room for Division, MacArthur High School cheerleaders

Cheerleaders of all ages from throughout the district will utilize the new space.

The Levittown School District has unveiled a new multipurpose room in the Levittown Memorial Education Center.

The space was unveiled at the district’s board of education meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The room will be used for Division Avenue High School and General Douglas MacArthur High School’s cheerleading teams. The facility will also be used for other purposes, such as during physical activities in Levittown’s Adult Continuing Education Program which includes pickleball and Zumba.

The two schools have both been successful in the sport in recent history. Division’s varsity cheer team won the Nassau County Championship and competed in the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship, while MacArthur’s three separate cheerleading teams earned a bid to the 2023 National High School Cheerleading Championship.

The multipurpose room was funding acquired by former New York State Senator Kevin Thomas.