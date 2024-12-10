Sands Casino enviormental report generates debate

The Las Vegas Sands submitted an environmental report on their proposed $5 billion resort and casino, which they said would modernize central Nassau County while unlocking additional economic development opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

The Dec. 9 public hearing on the report, held at the Nassau County Legislature, was attended by officials, residents and activists in support and opposition to the proposal.



The plan calls for modernizing the Meadowbrook Parkway by adding additional capacity and reconstructing bridges to ease congestion, which will not require land takings but will require state approval, according to the report.



“The Sands Integrated Resort proposal represents a transformative investment in Nassau County, delivering unparalleled economic, infrastructure, and community benefits,” the casino said on Tuesday, echoing comments it made when the report was first submitted to the county Legislature on Nov. 21.



“With over $5 billion in planned development, this state-of-the-art, high-efficiency complex is designed to enhance the region’s infrastructure, create thousands of jobs, and generate significant revenue for local governments, the MTA, and the surrounding community,” they added.



The Sands environmental report, prepared by engineering firm Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, includes more than $150 million in mitigation investments, targeting enhancement of infrastructure and beautification of Uniondale and other local, historically disinvested communities, according to the report.



Sands argues that from innovative water and energy systems to expansive green spaces and thoughtful design, their project demonstrates a commitment to sustainability and resiliency.



In addition, beyond the physical infrastructure, Sands say they have pledged significant financial and programmatic support to local organizations, education initiatives, and workforce development, ensuring long-term benefits for the region.

In July, the Nassau County Legislature Rules Committee voted to approve a 42-year lease on the Nassau Coliseum, and surrounding property known as the Hub, for the Las Vegas Sands Corporation.



Over 100 residents gave public comment at the meeting, including many from the Say No To The Casino Civic Association, a group of community members from across Nassau County who are united in opposition to the proposed Sands Casino at the current site of the Nassau Coliseum according to their website.



Members of the group were also present at the public hearing.



“LVS used tonight’s hearing as an opportunity to ‘greenwash’ the catastrophic impacts and gaslight residents into focusing on a few token reduction measures rather than the generational calamity that this project represents.” the group said in a statement put out after the hearing.



“It is a travesty that the County is still entertaining the idea of dropping a massive casino into our community.” the statement added.

Say No To The Casino argues that the Sands environmental report is misleading residents about what the group said were the harms of the proposal.

The group argues that the casino would be within walking distance of two universities and a high school, operations would require excessive pumping of our already-depleted sole-source aquifer and fragile drinking water supply, and it would be centered in an already-congested, car-dependent community without access to mass transit.



The group also said a casino and resort would generate excessive air pollution in communities already identified as suffering inordinate burdens from air pollution and climate change.

Citizens from throughout Nassau County spoke in favor of, as well as against, the report. Red signs saying “Say No to the Casino” and green signs saying “Yes to Sands” filled the room during the public hearing



Proponents of the environmental report, including Sands officials, union members and residents, argued that the proposed development would have positive economic impacts on Long Island, create new jobs, and bring long-lasting benefits.



Opponents of the report argued that a new casino could increase gambling addictions, have devastating environmental impacts, and increase traffic congestion throughout Long Island.



Numerous speakers requested an extension on the public comment time, which was granted by the Legislature.



The initial deadline for public comment was Jan. 6; however, it was extended to Jan. 21, 2025, during the public hearing. The Legislature did not vote at the end of the hearing.

Comments on the submitted environmental report can still be submitted online.