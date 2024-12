Marv Makofsky finishing up the 2024 Port Washington Thanksgiving Day Run, photo submitted by Lisa Hendrickson

Thousands of people braved the rain for the annual Port Washington Thanksgiving Day 5-mile run.

Matthew Scardigno won the mens race, running 24:41. Jessica Donohue took home the women’s title, running 28:12.

The Port Washington Fire Department had a team running the event in Memory of Captain Robert Dayton.