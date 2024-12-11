Commissioner Alan Cooper (left) and Commissioner Brian Morris (right). Not pictured is Commissioner Reid Sakowich

New Hyde Park voters re-elected Commissioner Alan Cooper to the Garden City Park Water/Fire District, Commissioner Reid Sakowich to the New Hyde Park Fire Department Board of Commissioners and Brian Morris to the Manhasset-Lakeville Water/Fire District.

Cooper won with 70 votes in an uncontested election.

Cooper is an engine captain for the Garden City Park Fire Department and has served with the department for 43 years. He is also the chief performance officer for Catholic Health.

He lists his accomplishments as commissioner to include securing nearly $1 million in government grants, voting against exceeding the district’s 2% tax cap, upgrading water treatment facilities, implementing the cost recovery program and supporting volunteer fire and emergency medical services personnel.

Cooper is running for the only post up for election this year, which is for another three-year term. The term begins on Jan. 1 and end Dec. 31, 2027.

He originally served as commissioner in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Cooper came back to the post in 2021 after a successful election.

The Garden City Park Water/Fire District covers Garden City Park, Manhasset Hills and parts of New Hyde Park, Mineola, North Hills, Roslyn, Williston Park, Albertson and Garden City.

In the New Hyde Park Fire Department election, Sakowich won with 85 votes in an uncontested election.

The fire department previously had five companies serving New Hyde Park but reduced it to four in 2024 with the rescue company turning into a squad. This decision was to open up membership for rescue to the entirety of the department.

For the Manhasset-Lakeville Water/Fire District, Morris was elected with 289 votes in an uncontested election.

Morris was elected in 2009, making his term beginning in January his sixth.

The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire and Water District takes in all of Manhasset except for Plandome, half of Great Neck and some of northern New Hyde Park.

The Manhasset-Lakeville Water District serves approximately 45,000 customers who use 7.4 million gallons of water a day within the service area of 10.2 square miles, according to the water district’s website. Eighteen wells at 13 locations provide water to Manhasset and portions of Great Neck and North New Hyde Park.