NYBC honors Heather McNamara with new scholarship in her memory

The New York Blood Center (NYBC) honored the memory of Heather McNamara, a passionate advocate for blood donation and a beloved Long Islander who died earlier this year after a long battle with cancer, with the launch of a scholarship established in Heather’s name.

The Heather McNamara Leadership and Blood Donation Advocacy Scholarship will be awarded annually to students who show outstanding leadership and a commitment to advocating for blood donation or organizing impactful community service efforts. The first two scholarships, totaling $5,000, were awarded on Dec. 3, and the next will follow in spring 2025.

“Heather was a loyal partner in our mission to save lives,” Andrea Cefarelli, senior vice president of NYBC, said when the scholarship was announced during a blood drive at the Islip Terrace Fire Department headquarters. “She truly understood the importance of blood donation and worked tirelessly to inspire others to get involved.”

Heather McNamara’s journey with blood donations was deeply personal. As a cancer patient, she relied on blood transfusions during her surgeries and treatments. She became a dedicated spokesperson for the cause, sharing her story at NYBC events and with the media to encourage others to donate. Through her own experience, Heather understood firsthand just how critical blood donations are to saving lives.

To honor her legacy, Heather McNamara’s family, who has continued her tradition of giving back, invited the community to join in and donate blood at the event. As they’ve shared, the best way to honor Heather is by paying it forward and helping to save lives. Each donation has the potential to save up to three people.

Doreen Fiscina, a longtime friend of Heather’s and NYBC’s business development manager, remembers Heather as someone who was always there for others.

“She was a difference maker, a lifesaver, and a fierce advocate for blood donation. Heather’s legacy will live on not only through the work she did during her life, but also through the lives she continues to touch through this scholarship,” Fiscina said.

For more information about the scholarship and how you can support New York Blood Center’s efforts, visit nybc.org.

