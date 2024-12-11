Port Washington villages host Christmas tree lighting

Manorhaven held their Christmas Tree lighting at their village hall

Several villages in Port Washington hosted their annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies at the beginning of the month.

Baxter Estates and Manorhaven held their ceremonies at their respective village halls on Dec. 4. Flower Hill hosted their event on Dec. 8.

The lightings were attended by community members, town officials, and Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, among others.