Port Washington

Port Washington villages host Christmas tree lighting

Manorhaven held their Christmas Tree lighting at their village hall
Photo by Pete Budraitis

Several villages in Port Washington hosted their annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies at the beginning of the month.

Baxter Estates and Manorhaven held their ceremonies at their respective village halls on Dec. 4. Flower Hill hosted their event on Dec. 8.

Flower Hill held their Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 8. Photo taken by Pete Budraitis

The lightings were attended by community members, town officials, and Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, among others.

From left to right: Nassau Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti, Baxter Estates Mayor Nora Haagenson, Trustee Maria Branco and Trustee Alice M. Peckelis Photo taken by Peter Budraitis

