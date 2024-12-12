An Argentinian afternoon at Shelter Rock Jewish Center

Shelter Rock Jewish Center’s new Rabbi, Rabbi Claudio Kupchik, will lead the Argentinian Afternoon event on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. Rabbi Kupchik will describe, illustrate and sing songs from his Argentinian youth, after becoming first an M.D., then a Rabbi.

Their congregant, Rachel Epstein, a 92-year-old Holocaust survivor, will perform three tango dances with her dance partner and instructor. The event will have plenty of food and beverages like kosher empanadas, meat and vegetarian options, Argentinian wine and soft beverages.

Those interested can register by calling (516) 741-4305, ext 10 or 13, or by going to their website, www.srjc.org, no later than Thursday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.

The event is at 272 Shelter Rock Road, Roslyn 11576 (at the intersection with Herricks Road).