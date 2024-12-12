Bethpage High School inducts 60 new members to the Science National Honor Society

On Dec. 5, Bethpage High School proudly welcomed 60 students into the prestigious Science National Honor Society during a heartfelt induction ceremony.

On Dec. 5, Bethpage High School welcomed 60 students into the prestigious Science National Honor Society during an induction ceremony. The evening celebrated the students’ achievements and commitment to excellence in the sciences, leadership, and service.

The ceremony began with opening remarks and a science address from Director of Science Chris Pollatos. Faculty advisor Michelle Maio served as the master of ceremonies, guiding the event with grace and enthusiasm.

Newly elected officers played a central role in the ceremony. The 2024 Science National Honor Society officers are President: Jadyn Hsu, Vice President of Service: Ben Maciel-Seidman, Vice President of Fundraising: Kaitlyn Ocuto, Secretary: Allie O’Shea, and Treasurer: Lauren Zabrouski.

Hsu delivered the student address and led the candle-lighting ceremony along with her fellow officers, symbolizing the core values of the honor society: scholarships, service, leadership, character, and citizenship. The inductees collectively recited the honor society’s oath, solidifying their commitment to these principles.

Maio introduced each new member individually, acknowledging their accomplishments and potential. She concluded the ceremony with closing remarks and a glow presentation, leaving the audience inspired by the bright futures of these young scientists.

The Bethpage Union Free School District congratulates all the new inductees of the Science National Honor Society. The students’ dedication and passion for science are commendable and the district looks forward to seeing your contributions to both the school and the wider community.