Cherry Lane build structures, code robots, and elect president in project-based learning units

Cherry Lane students are participating in gradewide project-based learning units, fostering critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration throughout the school year. Cherry Lane recognizes that at the kindergarten through second-grade level, it is not just about mastering content, but also about nurturing curiosity, encouraging inquiry, and fostering a love of learning that extends beyond the classroom, each of which is explored through these project-based learning units.

Kindergarten students learned about the weather, and for one of their project-based learning activities they designed and built structures that reduced the warming effects of the sun. The students used recycled items, such as paper towel rolls and egg cartons, to craft various sun-resistant objects including buildings and umbrellas. The kindergartners also learned to animate weather-related green screen videos through the Do Ink app. The students celebrated their findings by recording and editing videos with green screens, becoming meteorologists, and sharing their weather discoveries.

The November project-based learning unit for first grade centered around mapping and citizenship throughout Carle Place. The students were tasked with identifying three landmarks in Cherry Lane that a new student should know, placing them on a map, and using their iPads to input directional codes for the robots to follow. Throughout this project, students developed skills in map reading, cardinal directions, identifying important landmarks, and programming robots.

Second graders learned about government and civil ethics for one of their first project-based learning units of the year. They began by designing outlines for classroom and school rules and laws and learned government-related vocabulary words. Next, each second-grade class nominated a candidate, such as Derek Jeter, Dav Pilkey, and Alex Morgan, for the president of the grade, and created speeches and posters with evidence supporting why their peers should vote for their class’s nominee. Students formed smaller teams and campaigned in other classrooms, and the unit concluded with a gradewide vote, allowing students to experience an election process firsthand.

“The success of this initiative is due to the dedication of our amazing Cherry Lane teachers who bring learning to life every day for our students,” said Cherry Lane Principal Lauren Moriarty. “By engaging students in hands-on, meaningful projects, students are empowered to ask questions, explore possibilities,s and take ownership of their learning, creating a foundation of lifelong curiosity and academic success.”