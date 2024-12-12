Quantcast
Education
Hicksville

Hicksville High School senior named National Merit Semifinalist

Hicksville High School Commended Students
(L-R) Hicksville High School counselor Veronica Velez, 2024-2025 Hicksville High School National Merit Semifinalist Kim Widjaja and Hicksville High School Principal Raymond Williams.
Photo courtesy of Hicksville High School

Hicksville High School congratulates Kim Widjaja for being named a National Merit Semifinalist in the 70th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The Hicksville senior is among approximately 16,000 Semifinalists selected nationally from an estimated 1.3 million who entered the academic competition upon taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test as juniors.   

Being recognized as a National Merit Semifinalist means she will have a chance to win a National Merit Scholarship, which will be offered next spring. A Semifinalist represents the top 1% of United States high school seniors and the highest-scoring entrants from each state. 

“In addition to being a hardworking and dedicated student, Kim is kind, compassionate, and extremely deserving of this honor,” Hicksville High School counselor Veronica Velez said.

The Hicksville senior will move forward with a scholarship application that will spotlight her academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership experience, employment, and other awards and honors she has received.    

