A record turnout at the annual holiday tree lighting in Hicksville

Once again, Kennedy Park was the site of the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 7, 2024. The event was sponsored by the Hicksville-Jericho Rotary Club and the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce, which coordinated the park’s decorating and the evening’s program.

Kennedy Park sparkled with twenty-two trees decorated by community organizations and the addition of numerous new photo opportunity sites, including the gazebo, which shined with lights and a family of snowmen and golden reindeer.

The memorial plaza and tree walk saw the addition of old-fashioned light poles joining the two nutcrackers, the wooden soldiers, and the menorah. A friendly holiday-dressed penguin was there to welcome Santa’s flying sled and the holiday season to Hicksville. The Hicksville Chamber of Commerce added to the sparkle by providing glow sticks to the attendees

Multiple local officials were in attendance for the event, including NYS Senator Steven Rhoads and Nassau County Legislator Rosemarie Walker, as well as many other local community members.

“We wish to thank all of the performers and organizations who decorated trees this year,” said Donna Rivera-Downey, president of the Hicksville-Jericho Rotary Club. “This event brings together the whole of the Hicksville Community and we are so thankful for the continuing support of the Hicksville Fire Department, Hicksville Water District, and the Town of Oyster Bay for their help with the decorating the large tree and installing the smaller trees.

A great big shoutout goes to the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce for their foresight in funding the purchase of the additional display items which greatly added to the festivities.”