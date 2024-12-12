Locust Valley Garden Club spreads Christmas cheer

The garden club delivers mugs to the Life Enrichment Center of Oyster Bay

December means time to spread holiday cheer for the members of the Locust Valley Garden Club.

That means decorating the Locust Library and the Bayville Free Library with holiday greens and poinsettias, and delivering 50 hand-decorated Christmas mugs to the Glen Cove Senior Center, Life Enrichment Center of Oyster Bay and to homebound members of the garden club. Homebound club members told Kassie Roth how grateful they were for being remembered.

President Dean Yoder and Vice President Jonathan Grimm, offered their 3home, Kippen Hill for the work of arranging the Christmas mugs.

It was a houseful of fun for the ladies. The guys served a heart-warming soup, and members brought desserts, including a chocolate cake for Yoder’s birthday.

The day ended as members divided up the delivery jobs.

“It was a great day. We all had lots of fun. The people at the senior centers were all very appreciative and I always have fun with Kassie,” said member Sallie McNeill Rynd.

Some brought the blooms to elder garden club members who are

neighbors, others went to the senior centers.

Herb Shierhorst, president of the Locust Valley Historical Society, which is housed in the Locust Valley library, thanked the garden club members for their efforts. They included decorating the tree in the Children’s Room and an exhibit of Christmas Memories in the display case outside the Community Room. It features dolls, Hess trucks, Santas and trees.

A special Shout Out goes to Ann Albro of the Mountain Avenue Church of Bayville, for helping Eileen Keating bring a bin full of mugs for decorating.

The Locust Valley Garden Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. for a program and buffet lunch for a donation of $15.

The next event is on Jan. 18, when we will be playing Bunco, just for fun. For more information call President Yoder at (516) 850-4694.

Dagmar Fors Karppi is a member of the Locust Valley Garden Club