Mineola learners get a lesson in legislation during trip to state capitol

In November, a delegation consisting of eight members of the Mineola Middle School Speech and Debate Club traveled to Albany for the New York Youth and Government Conference, a three-day program in which students engage directly in a simulation of the state’s democratic process.

Prior to the trip, the sixth, seventh and eighth grade learners met with local politicians for guidance and worked together to author two bills that they believe should be passed as legislation in the state of New York:

 Bill No. 1 – An Act to require all New York State students who attend a New York

State Elementary School to take American Sign Language as a requirement in grades

K-5.

 Bill No. 2 – An Act to require all New York State students who attend a New York

State High School are to take a financial literacy course as a requirement for

graduation.

At the conference, the learners acted as senators and assembly members and presented each bill for debate in front of over 300 participants from around the state. They argued their cases, listened as the pros and cons were weighed and, finally, celebrated as

each of their bills were passed!

The students were accompanied on the trip by Speech and Debate Club advisors Jenna Cavuto and Cailin Carlson who are unwavering in their belief that the time and effort that the learners put into this project has an indelible impact on their connection with their community and civic responsibility. “Both bills that the team presented were focused on the future, built upon their desire to ensure that all students will be given the tools they need to be informed and productive members of society,” said Ms. Cavuto. “These students recognize the magnitude of the responsibility that comes with community engagement and leadership and are rising to the occasion. It’s a pleasure to help guide them on this journey.”