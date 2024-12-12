Things to do on Long Island this weekend include a concert from the Christmas icon Mariah Carey.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

AN OLDE ENGLISH CHRISTMAS WITH HERMAN’S HERMITS STARRING PETER NOONE

Celebrate the season with Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits in this festive holiday show. The performance blends the group’s classic 60s hits like I’m Into Something Good and Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter with beloved Christmas carols, creating a magical night full of music, laughter, and holiday cheer.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

8 p.m. Dec. 13.

HOT TUNA ACOUSTIC

For over 50 years, Hot Tuna has been blending rock, blues, and folk in their performances. This acoustic show will feature the legendary duo of Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, delivering their signature sound in an intimate, unplugged format.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$59.50–$99.50. 8 p.m. Dec. 13.

UNDER THEIR THUMB

Author Bill German presents his book “Under Their Thumb…How A Nice Boy From Brooklyn Got Mixed Up With the Rolling Stones.’ The book chronicles his unlikely friendship with the Stones (forged when he was just a teenager in Brooklyn) and reveals how he became the band’s official historian for two decades. He traveled the world with them, stayed at their homes, and witnessed their private jam sessions, decadent parties, and vicious feuds.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission. 2 p.m. Dec. 14.

MICKY DOLENZ OF THE MONKEES: SONGS & STORIES

Join Micky Dolenz, the legendary lead singer of The Monkees, for an unforgettable evening of music and memories. Dolenz will perform timeless hits from the band’s iconic catalog, sharing stories behind the songs that defined a generation. This special night is a must-see for Monkees fans and music lovers alike.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

8 p.m. Dec. 14.

THE BOGMEN

Indie rock band is coming to the center! This Long-Island based band is ready to play memorable hits including Suddenly and The Big Burn. Just recently releasing their first album in twenty years, they’re ready to hit the stage once again.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35+ 8 p.m. Dec. 14.

LAURIE BERKNER: A LIVE HOLIDAY CONCERT

Families with little ones will love Laurie Berkner’s holiday concert, filled with festive favorites and the classic songs that made her a beloved figure in children’s music. This lively, interactive performance is perfect for a family outing.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$20.50–$88.50. 11 a.m. Dec. 15.

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH DAVID FOSTER & KATHARINE MCPHEE

David Foster, a 16-time Grammy-winning composer, joins forces with Katharine McPhee, star of American Idol and Broadway, for a special night of music. Enjoy a mix of Foster’s iconic hits from artists like Celine Dion and Michael Bublé, along with McPhee’s unforgettable songs from Smash and Waitress. This intimate performance will also feature their personal favorite holiday tunes, promising a memorable evening for all.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

7 p.m. Dec. 15.

MARIAH CAREY: MARIAH CAREY’S CHRISTMAS TIME

The queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, is back with her spectacular holiday tour! Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time will feature the iconic artist performing her timeless holiday classics, including All I Want For Christmas Is You, as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of her legendary album Merry Christmas. This grand holiday show promises an unforgettable festive experience with a dazzling performance from the best-selling female artist of all time.

UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Tpke., Belmont Park, NY, ubsarena.com

$72–$386. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

LINCOLN CENTER BIG BAND HOLIDAYS

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO) is spreading their annual holiday cheer with their tour. Come enjoy some holiday classic the whole family knows and loves. Trombonist, Chris Crenshaw, will be featuring fun improvisation and playful storytelling.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35+ 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

ANDREW DICE CLAY: LIVE ON STAGE

Get ready for a night of bold, unfiltered comedy with Andrew Dice Clay. Known for his outrageous and controversial style, Clay has been a trailblazer in the world of comedy, and his live show promises plenty of laughs—and plenty of shock value.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$39.50–$99.50. 8 p.m. Dec. 15.

CELTIC WOMAN: WHITE CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY TOUR

Celebrate the magic of Christmas with Celtic Woman, as they perform holiday classics along with traditional Irish music. With their angelic voices and stunning harmonies, this symphonic show is a must-see for holiday music lovers.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$49.50–$129.50. 8 p.m. Dec. 19.

