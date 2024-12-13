American Heart Association’s Breakfast in Red

Joe Perry, CBIZ, Board Member; Tara Schneider, American Heart Association; Samantha Clark, Center for Wealth Preservation; Jennifer Cona, Cona Elder Law PLLC, Committee Chair; Melissa Negrin-Wiener, Cona Elder Law PLLC, Committee Chair; Dr. Pilar Stevens-Haynes, Mount Sinai South Nassau
Karen Rubin
The American Heart Association-Long Island gathered at the Muttontown Club on Dec. 10 to raise awareness for heart disease and stroke.
The American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, celebrating 100 years this year. The Long Island chapter of the organization is based in Melville and fundraises across the region.
This month’s Breakfast in Red fundraised for the organization and celebrated its success.