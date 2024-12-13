Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue

Santa visits the Bayville Chamber of Commerce

Bayville Chamber – Breakfast with Santa 2
Attendees of the Winter Festival spread holiday cheer in Christmas attire
Office of Delia DeRiggi-Whitton

Hundreds attended the Bayville Chamber of Commerce’s 13th annual Winter Festival on Dec. 7.

The festival was an all-day event, featuring a breakfast with Santa. The chamber offered carriage rides at the Crescent Beach Club, children’s games and activities in the Commons and music entertainment by the Locust Valley High School choir and band.

The Bayville Boy Scouts Troop sold holiday wreaths at the beach club, and refreshments were provided in the Commons.

The festivities ended with a tree lighting ceremony at 6:00 p.m., ringing in the holiday season.

Bayville Chamber Breakfast with Santa 1
Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton attended the 13th annual Winter Festival

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites