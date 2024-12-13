Santa visits the Bayville Chamber of Commerce

Attendees of the Winter Festival spread holiday cheer in Christmas attire

Hundreds attended the Bayville Chamber of Commerce’s 13th annual Winter Festival on Dec. 7.

The festival was an all-day event, featuring a breakfast with Santa. The chamber offered carriage rides at the Crescent Beach Club, children’s games and activities in the Commons and music entertainment by the Locust Valley High School choir and band.

The Bayville Boy Scouts Troop sold holiday wreaths at the beach club, and refreshments were provided in the Commons.

The festivities ended with a tree lighting ceremony at 6:00 p.m., ringing in the holiday season.