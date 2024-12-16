East Williston students celebrate National French Week

Willets Road School and The Wheatley School students recently participated in interactive activities in celebration of National French Week.

The East Williston School District National French Week with a variety of dynamic and interactive activities that brought the French language and culture to life.

National French Week, an annual celebration of French and francophone cultures, was celebrated by students from Willets Road School and The Wheatley School, part of the East Williston Union Free School District.

It was extended beyond the classroom to immerse students in the traditions, language, and history

of the French-speaking world.

At Willets Road, the students wrote heartfelt thank-you notes to staff members using French-English cognates. They also explored fascinating French topics, such as the Statue of Liberty, French pastries, and the Parisian Catacombs, sharing their discoveries during daily announcements.

Seventh graders wrote their first pen pal letters to middle school students in Normandy, France. They also explored French music artists, engaging in lively discussions about their favorite songs. Meanwhile, The Wheatley School students participated in a

trivia contest, sharing interesting facts about the French language.

“It was a week of language, culture, and connection that truly brought the French-speaking world to life,” Director of World Languages and English as a New Language Faith Tripp said.

Students said they appreciated learning about French holidays and culture and the opportunity to learn while connecting with classmates in meaningful ways.