2024 Crime: 5 dead in Syosset murder suicide

The Wyoming Court home where Joseph Delucia shot and killed his four family members and then himself on the front lawn.

In one of the most notable investigations of the year, Joseph Delucia Jr., 59, of Syosset, was identified by police as the shooter in an apparent murder suicide which killed five people. The Wyoming Court cul-de-sac hadn’t expected to become the scene of a crime in August’s shocking investigation.

“In 41 years, that is probably one of the most horrific scenes I have ever seen,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Ryder said the responding officers met with a peer support group.

Police said Delucia shot 12 rounds from a pump action shotgun, killing four of his family members, before he walked to the front yard of the home and shot himself in the chest.

Neighbors said Delucia was seen shouting on the front lawn before he shot himself. They said the lawn chair was moved by police during the investigation.

The four victims were identified as his sister Joann Kearns, 69, of Tampa; his brother Frank Delucia, 64, of Durham, N.C., his sister Tina Hammond, 64, and her daughter Victoria Hammond, 30, who both lived in East Patchogue.

“Something like this is a real tragedy,” the Delucia family’s longtime neighbor and friend, Randy, said. “[It’s] a real shame that this happened, and my blessings go to the whole family.”

Randy asked that her last name be withheld.

The incident, which occured on Aug. 25, followed the death of the family’s mother, Theresa Delucia, on Aug. 19.

Neighbors said the family was in the midst of a dispute about the mother’s residence.

Joseph Delucia lived with his mother at her home at Wyoming Court, and neighbors said the family wanted to sell the house.

Randy said Delucia was concerned about his housing situation after his mother’s death. The family had disagreements, but was not known to have tension or issues between siblings, Randy said.

Police said surviving relatives said the suspect was not being cut out of the will.

Neighbors said Joseph Delucia was known for having mental health problems and was easily upset at times.

Randy said Joseph Delucia was often social and friendly with neighbors.

Neighbor Sandy Landsman said while Delucia could be guarded and unfriendly, he had appeared to calm down in more recent years.

“[Theresa Dilucia] lived a long, full life, and it’s so unfortunate that the coda to it had to be this,” Landsman said.

Randy said Delucia had not been taking his medication for a period before the incident.

Police said the suspect had no gun permits and neighbors did not know him to have a gun.

“As a community we hear things, we know things, we see things and if we don’t say something, sometimes the outcomes are like what we get yesterday,” Ryder said.