Nassau County changes official newspaper from Newsday to New York Post

Bruce Blakeman (R) pictured at Nassau County legislative meeting when he announced New York Post as the county’s new official newspaper.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced a new outlet as the county’s official newspaper on Monday.

Nassau County legislatures met in Mineola on Monday to wrap up the 2024 calendar year. One of the main announcements was that Nassau would have a new official newspaper in 2025. The New York Post will take over as the county’s official newspaper – a spot that Newsday has held for what Blakeman calls “as long as we can remember.”

“I am very proud to get the support of the Legislature on this historic initiative to have the New York Post as our official paper,” Blakeman said.

Nassau officials are required to post public notices in one local newspaper, according to the county’s charter. The outlet will have two reporters dedicated to all Long Island News, as well as an expanded local sports department, according to Blakeman.

“We like the New York Post’s plan to increase their digital footprint throughout not only Long Island but the United States in general,” the county executive said.

Multiple officials from the New York Post were in attendance for the announcement.

“We’d like to thank Bruce Blakeman, his team and Nassau County for their support and belief in the New York Post and for making it the official paper here,” the newspaper’s Group Editor in Chief, Keith Poole, said.

Blakeman also shed light on the decision to take the status away from Newsday. The outlet had its designation as the official newspaper of Nassau County as well as its legal notices stripped.

“Newsday has not been as responsive as we would have liked them to be,” Blakeman said. “They are very selective in their coverage. They tend to cover only one side of the story and I think this has gone on for far too long.” He also added that he knows that it is the job of the media to report on all that is going on, whether it is positive or negative.

Newsday carried an article from Monday’s legislative meeting, but it headlined the passed budget with the second half of the story focusing on the county’s decision to switch newspapers.

The New York Post has published news for over 200 years, but the company has rarely expanded its territory into Nassau. Daily coverage of the county is expected to begin in 2025 with print and digital production, according to the New York Post’s article about Blakeman’s announcement.