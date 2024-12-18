Athletes Helping Athletes program kicks off at Charles Campagne School

Students from Bethpage High School who are part of the Athletes Helping Athletes program made their first of three mentoring visits to Charles Campagne School on Dec. 12. The program brings high school athletes back to their roots as they mentor fifth graders at their former elementary schools.

Students from Bethpage High School who are part of the Athletes Helping Athletes program made their first of three mentoring visits to Charles Campagne School on Dec. 12. The program brings high school athletes back to their roots as they mentor fifth graders at their former elementary schools. This initiative not only fosters a sense of community but also provides younger students with role models who understand the unique challenges they face.

The Athletes Helping Athletes mentors are all former CCS students, creating an immediate bond with their mentees. In addition to CCS, the program will extend to Kramer Lane and Central Boulevard schools, where mentors will similarly work with fifth graders. The mentors at each school are Bethpage High School students who attended those respective elementary schools.

There are 18 available mentoring spots at CCS for 51 applicants. The mentors, who are all in grades 10 through 12, undergo a selection process and are trained by Adelphi University’s sports management program, and work with advisor Ms. Carrie Ann Treadwell to ensure they are well-prepared for their roles.

The first mentoring session at CCS focused on building connections and establishing a theme of personal growth through athletics. The fifth-grade mentees were divided into small groups, each guided by two mentors. The high school students shared stories of overcoming challenges through sports, encouraging their mentees to view them as a resource for advice and guidance as they prepare for middle and high school.

Icebreaker activities helped everyone get to know each other and set a positive tone for the program. The mentors emphasized the importance of having fun and using athletics as a means of personal and social development.