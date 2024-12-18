Herricks Board of Education honors state tennis champion

The Herricks Board of Education recognized Angel Walia, a senior at Herricks High School and New York State Girls Tennis Singles Champion, for her achievements both on and off the court.

Board members praised Walia’s exceptional court speed and agility. They were also impressed by how much power she generated on her groundstrokes, along with her dedication and determination to her sport which they called second to none.

After graduation, Angel will continue her athletic endeavors as a Division I athlete at Binghamton University. The district and the board of education wished her nothing but success after she leaves the Herricks School District.