Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Community Events
Mineola

Herricks Board of Education honors state tennis champion

Herricks BOE Honors Tennis Champ Angel Walia
Pictured from left to right: Trustee Henry Zanetti, President Juleigh Chin, Angel Walia, trustee Shaheda Quraishi, trustee Maria Bono and Vice President Jim Gounaris.
Herricks School District

The Herricks Board of Education recognized Angel Walia, a senior at Herricks High School and New York State Girls Tennis Singles Champion, for her achievements both on and off the court.

Board members praised Walia’s exceptional court speed and agility. They were also impressed by how much power she generated on her groundstrokes, along with her dedication and determination to her sport which they called second to none.

After graduation, Angel will continue her athletic endeavors as a Division I athlete at Binghamton University. The district and the board of education wished her nothing but success after she leaves the Herricks School District.

About the Author

More Mineola News

More from our Sister Sites