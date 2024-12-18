Herricks Board of Education honors tennis champ Angel Walia

At the Dec. 12 meeting, the Herricks Board of Education recognized Herricks High School senior Angel Walia on being crowned the 2025 New York State Girls Tennis Single Champion. (L-R): Trustee Henry Zanetti, President Juleigh Chin, Angel Walia, trustee Shaheda Quraishi, trustee Maria Bono and Vice President Jim Gounaris. Photo courtesy of Herricks Public Schools

At the Dec. 12 meeting, the Herricks Board of Education was proud to recognize Angel Walia, a senior at Herricks High School and New York State Girls Tennis Singles Champion, for her achievements both on and off the court.

During her introduction, board members remarked on Angel’s exceptional court speed and agility, impressive power on her groundstrokes, and dedication and determination to her sport, which are second to none.

After graduation, Angel will continue her athletic endeavors as a Division I athlete at Binghamton University. The district wishes her the best of luck in the future.