Students in the Kindness Club at Manhasset’s Munsey Park Elementary School visited Ronald McDonald House in New Hyde Park where they baked sweet treats for the families at the facility

With the generous spirit of the holidays in their hearts, students at Manhasset’s Munsey Park Elementary School donated their time to bake treats for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in New Hyde Park.

The Munsey Park Kindness Club, accompanied by Principal Altman and club advisor Mrs. Levine, took a trip to Ronald McDonald House where they toured the facility, learned about the services they provide and met some of the families staying there while their children undergo treatment at local hospitals.

After the orientation, the students got to work in the state of the art kitchen where they baked delicious treats, including cookies and brownies.

Families drawn to the kitchen by the enticing aromas were offered the sweets to enjoy immediately or have them wrapped up to be taken to go.

The district is proud to highlight our kind and caring students who share their time, talents and smiles with those in need throughout the year.