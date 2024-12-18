Central Boulevard School students create inspirational rock garden

Central Boulevard students place their one-word rocks in a garden bed outside the school as a reminder of their goals this year.

On Dec. 12 and 13, students from all grades at Central Boulevard School participated in a project that brought the school community together and encouraged positive thinking. As part of the Energy Bus program, each student decorated a rock with their chosen “one word” mantra for the year, which they then placed in a garden bed outside the school. The rock garden serves as a lasting reminder of the students’ goals and aspirations.

The “one word” mantra is a part of the Energy Bus program’s first rule: “Create a positive vision.” At the school’s first Energy Bus assembly in October, school psychologist Dr. Louis Ricci and library media specialist Ms. Ashley Scotto challenged students to reflect on a single word they could focus on throughout the year to help shape their positive vision. Examples of students’ words included “mindful,” “kind,” “love,” “positivity,” “family,” “patience” and “courage.”

The project was a collaborative, interdisciplinary effort involving multiple classes and departments. In the library, Ms. Scotto guided students in brainstorming their “one word” during lessons focused on personal reflection and positivity. In art class, under the guidance of Mrs. Rothwell, students brought their words to life by decorating rocks that would later become part of the garden. The rocks are now displayed around a tree outside the school, creating an inspirational space for the entire CBS community.

The Energy Bus program, inspired by Jon Gordon’s book “The Energy Bus,” promotes five key rules for fostering a positive school environment:

Create a positive vision. Fuel your ride with positive energy. No bullies allowed. Love your passengers. Enjoy the ride.

This rock garden represents the first rule and symbolizes the school’s commitment to building a culture of positivity.

Community members are encouraged to visit the rock garden and draw inspiration from the students’ contributions. Stop by Central Boulevard School to see the garden and reflect on the power of positive thinking.