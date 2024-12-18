SPARKCast students dive into dynamic news production at The Wheatley School’s WSTV studio

Members of the Willets Road School’s SPARKCast, the news broadcast club, participated in a dynamic hands-on experience in news production during a field trip to The Wheatley School’s WSTV studio. Photo courtesy of the East Williston Union Free School District

Members of Willets Road School’s SPARKCast, the news broadcast club, participated in a dynamic hands-on news production experience on Dec. 11 during a field trip to The Wheatley School’s WSTV studio.

The experience fostered technical skills, teamwork, and creativity while inspiring students’ interest in media and broadcasting careers.

The SPARKCast trip to WSTV Studios aims to inspire students by immersing them in a real-world broadcasting environment and providing them with a deeper understanding of the creative and technical processes involved in news production.

By actively participating in brainstorming, recording, editing, and producing live segments, students gained practical experience encouraging collaboration, problem-solving, and creativity — skills essential for success in school and future careers.