Focus on Great Neck Peninsula: Sherman, Reese carry on G.N.’s comedy tradition

For over a century, renowned entertainers, and especially, famous comedians have called Great Neck home. From Groucho Marx to Alan King, Andy Kaufman to Sarah Sherman, to another award winning comic, current resident, Talia Reese. The actual list is quite long, but here we examine a few locals who give us a chuckle.

Sarah Sherman is known professionally as Sarah Squirm (inspired by her high school nickname while at Great Neck South High School). She grew up in our town, and graduated from Great Neck South in 2011. Today, she is a truly unique comedian, actress, and screenwriter.

Sarah’s distinctive comedic voice and willingness to embrace weird and dark themes have truly made her a standout figure in the comedy world.

In October 2021, Sarah became a featured player on Saturday Night Live in its 47th season and was promoted to SNL Repertory Status in October 2023. You can also see , Sarah on television, in Aldi commercials, and on the big screen as a quirky rabbi in the movie: “You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” directed by Adam Sandler.

Andy Kaufman is another popular comedian who grew up in Great Neck, way back in the sixties. He began performing at children’s birthday parties at age nine, was bar- mitzvahed at Temple Beth – El and graduated from Great Neck North High School in 1967.

Like Sarah, Andy also became famous for his SNL appearances, which started with their very first show, on October 11, 1975. He made sixteen SNL appearances in all, and later became well known for his role of “Latka” on the popular television show, Taxi. Kaufman never married. He fathered a daughter, born in 1969, who was born out of a high school relationship. Sadly, Andy died at the young age of 35 from lung cancer.

Alan King was born in the Bronx, later moved to Great Neck and enjoyed huge popularity. He was born Irwin Alan Kniberg on December 26, 1927, and died May 9, 2004.

He was an American comedian, actor and satirist known for his biting wit and humorous rants which often focused on Jewish-American themes, family dynamics, and observational humor. He was also a serious actor who appeared in several films and television shows. In the 1960s, he and his family moved to Kings Point, (Kennilworth) where he lived out the rest of his life.

Julius Henry “Groucho” Marx was born on October 2, 1890 and lived in Great Neck (Thomaston) from 1926-1931. He became famous along with his very talented and legendary brothers — Harpo, Chico, and Zeppo. Performing as The Marx Brothers, they became famous in the 1920s and 1930s with a series of successful films, including “Duck Soup” (1933) and “A Night at the Opera” (1935).

Groucho Marx was considered the most recognizable and iconic of the Marx Brothers, with his trademark eyeglasses, nose, mustache, and cigar, which have become icons of comedy—glasses with fake noses and mustaches are sold by novelty and costume shops around the world.

Now, we turn to Talia Reese, who grew up in Great Neck and is a long – time Great Neck resident. Talia attended Saddle Rock Elementary school and later, graduated from Great Neck South high school.

From the outset, she was set for a career in entertainment, but her parents weren’t thrilled with that choice. She ended up following a traditional path and attended University of Pennsylvania for undergraduate studies, and subsequently, Cardozo Law School.

After getting a federal clerkship, Talia worked at Paul Weiss as an associate focusing on bankruptcy law. She thrived but was not happy. After maternity leave, Talia wrote romance novels but the money wasn’t great given the time investment.

One day, Talia attended a comedy show with her husband, and decided on a whim that she could do stand up and it would suit her lifestyle. She pivoted into comedy, and one thing led to another. Today, Talia is a regular at NYC famous comedy clubs.

Recently, she appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show and has been featured by the New York Post, Wall Street Journal and Fox network. You can catch her on various social media platforms, and on YouTube @taliareesecomic.

Got plans for New Years Eve? You can see live Talia at her New Years Eve comedy show at Great Neck’s Colbeh Restaurant. This is Talia and Colbeh’s second collaboration together for their festive and hysterical production.

Last year’s was a complete sell out. Colbeh has operated their establishment the last 35 years in Great Neck, perfecting a blend of Persian, Mediterranean, and American influences, as Glatt kosher cuisine.

Headed by Pejman Toobian, Colbeh caters social and corporate events, and its Great Neck, Roslyn, NY and Manhattan locations are a favorite spot for fine diners from throughout the tri-state area. The Talia Reese/ Colbeh New Years event includes a full dinner buffet, open bar, live DJ and dancing, and features a champagne toast at midnight.

Janet Nina Esagoff, a Great Neck attorney, launched her eponymous firm, Esagoff Law Group PC in her hometown of Great Neck. In 2021, she founded Destination: Great Neck, a 501c3 community organization. Follow @greatneckbiz