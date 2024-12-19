Heights students craft gingerbread houses ahead of winter recess

Heights Kindergarten teacher Sabrina Roy with a young student and her mother making a gingerbread house

In the days leading up to winter recess, the Heights Elementary School cafeteria was transformed into a festive gingerbread workshop.

Tables were piled high with colorful candy, tubs of frosting, and stacks of graham crackers for the highly anticipated Gingerbread House Making event.

Students eagerly turned simple milk cartons into intricate gingerbread houses, using frosting as “glue” and decorating their creations with gumdrops, peppermint chimneys, and other sweet treats.

The event marked the highlight of the season, bringing holiday cheer to students and staff alike.