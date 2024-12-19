NuHealth president/CEO Megan Ryan reports healthy numbers

Megan C. Ryan leads the Nassau Healthcare Corporation, the public benefit corporation overseeing Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, A. Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility and six outpatient clinics that together serve 275,000 patients annually — approximately 80% of whom are on Medicare, Medicaid or uninsured.

NUMC, the county’s only public hospital — a teaching hospital with over 300 residents — treated 67,000 emergency room patients last year, offers the only multiplace hyperbaric chamber on Long Island, Nassau’s only burn center, multiple in-patient adolescent and adult psychiatric units.

More than 70% of its growing patient population are at-risk racial minorities and more than 60% are women. It also contracts with the county to provide healthcare to 700 incarcerated individuals. And the A. Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility, the county’s only public skilled nursing facility, is co-operated with Harmony.

Ryan shared the latest in her efforts at NuHealth.

Can you describe your background at NHCC?

I came to NHCC in 2015 as the compliance officer for the Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment program in Nassau County that represented NUMC, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Catholic Health by a unanimous board vote by all three entities.

In 2016, I became the executive vice president of compliance by a unanimous board vote and in 2017 I was appointed chief legal officer unanimously by the NHCC board. In January 2024, I was unanimously appointed by the NHCC Board as the interim CEO and president, while also keeping my role as chief legal officer. In December, I was appointed the permanent president and CEO.

What are your priorities?

My priorities include enhancing patient care and improving quality, ensuring financial stability while exploring new revenue streams and partnerships, and fostering a positive work environment for all staff. I am focused on creating an environment where our employees feel appreciated and heard by improving overall communication, but especially from management to staff, and increasing interactions between departments.

Where does NUMC stand today in terms of fiscal health and in general?

NUMC has made significant strides in fiscal health in a short time, achieving over $100 million in operational improvements and consistently improving our collections. We have implemented an increased number of financial controls and improved our reporting. In general, we are addressing issues that have plagued the corporation for decades that were not addressed. We are also increasing our marketing within the community and participating in additional community events, all with NHCC volunteers at no additional cost to the corporation.

What are you proudest of during your tenure?

I am proudest of the significant financial turnaround we’ve achieved, as well as the improvements in patient care including the capital campaign for our Child Inpatient Psych program, as well as moving the adult outpatient counseling services from an outdated building to within the halls of NUMC.

Also improving staff safety and increased morale achieved through an employee culture of safety survey, safety huddles, employee roundings, appreciation events, weekly communications to all staff, implementing excellence awards, partnering with Nassau County for wellness events, and conducting employee of the month.

Can you describe specific improvements to the hospital’s billing and collections processes, financial standards and practices, quality controls, and information technology?

We now complete timely monthly financials, we reduced nonclinical overtime by $4 million, we established daily cash reporting, and we updated our pricing because it was not updated in over a decade. We have applied for every grant that we qualify for (county, state and federal), streamlined billing and collections to enhance efficiency which has already yielded a $20 million improvement in net patient revenue compared to last year. We established rigorous financial standards, implemented quality control measures by naming a qualified vice president of quality — a crucial position that was vacant for seven months — and upgraded our IT systems to coincide for reporting to support these changes.

How does your legal background help?

My legal background helps in navigating regulatory issues and making sound, legal and ethical informed decisions. It feels rewarding to apply my legal expertise in a way that positively impacts healthcare delivery. Nationally, attorneys are being tapped for operational roles due to their invaluable knowledge and experience.

Can you tell me about your background on Long Island?

I was born at Mercy Hospital and grew up in Merrick. I am grateful and proud of my parents who worked hard and worked multiple jobs to help my brother, sister and I succeed. I attended both public schools, where my children now attend, and I serve on both the elementary and high school boards of education. I just began my sixth year as the president of the North Merrick BOE and my first year as vice president of the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District. My husband, Dave (a retired NYPD lieutenant) and I are blessed to have two wonderful children.

What things would help NUMC further, such as state aid and higher Medicaid reimbursement rates? Are these in progress?

Additional state aid and higher Medicaid reimbursement rates are necessary for all hospitals, but especially for NUMC as we treat all regardless of their ability to pay. We are actively advocating for these changes to further stabilize our financial position and expand our services. Within a few days in my new role, I was the first NUMC official to testify at a New York State budget hearing in Albany advocating for funds for NUMC. I am eager to work with the state, as I have done in all of my prior roles at NHCC.