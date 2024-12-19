Real Estate Roundtable: Technology revolutionizes real estate sales

In recent years, technology has transformed the way real estate agents conduct business, enabling greater efficiency, enhanced customer service and more effective marketing strategies. One of the most significant changes is the rise of online platforms and tools that allow agents to manage listings, track leads and communicate with clients seamlessly. Websites and apps like Zillow, Realtor.com and Redfin have revolutionized property searches, giving buyers and sellers instant access to listings and market data.

Customer relationship management (CRM) systems, such as Salesforce or HubSpot, have become indispensable for agents. These tools help manage and nurture client relationships, track interactions and automate follow-ups, streamlining the sales process. Virtual tours and 3D mapping technology also play a key role, allowing prospective buyers to view properties remotely, saving time and broadening the pool of potential buyers.

Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook have provided new ways for agents to reach a wider audience and showcase properties with high-quality visuals. Real estate agents also leverage data analytics tools to predict market trends and make informed decisions.

We spoke with agents across the North Shore and asked: How has technology changed how you conduct business and what tools do you find the most useful? Here’s what they had to share.



“Long Island’s real estate market has never been more competitive. My mission is to help my clients make their next move with less stress, more confidence and even joy! Technology is a powerful and essential tool in this complex process. My approach is data-driven and aimed at simplifying the process for buyers and sellers. When my clients are searching for a home, I create a customized collection for them that is easy to navigate and content-rich, through which we can chat about houses they love or hate. Clients appreciate this tool and tell me it is far better than any search engine they have used before. When you are buying a property, time is critical. Having the right tools so you can make decisions swiftly and decisively when opportunities arise may determine whether you land that off-market property or win the competitive bid. If you are considering selling your home, ambitious pricing is the most common mistake among homeowners. When advising a client on the current value of their home, I have access to real-time data and take a highly analytical approach, similar to what an appraiser would do. Using the Compass technology platform can save my clients additional days on the market, providing more control of the outcome. In addition, Compass has invested significant resources in a platform that will be introduced in 2025, providing a modern, digital experience for clients. Called Compass One, this technology is unmatched in the real estate industry and will provide complete transparency regarding every step of the home-buying process. All documents and every action will be accessible to clients, along with relevant market insights and market watch updates. Utilizing this technology will elevate the experience for my clients and provide peace of mind during one of life’s largest financial decisions.”

Ann Hance | Compass

1468 Northern Blvd., Manhasset

516-660-1680

“Technology has revolutionized the way I conduct business as a luxury real estate agent on the Gold Coast of Long Island for over 30 years. I just completed a recent transaction with an out-of-state client perfectly illustrates this transformation. The buyers were relocating but couldn’t visit properties in person due to distance and scheduling conflicts. They trusted me and my expertise in the local market and gave me the task of finding their perfect home, sight unseen. Using property websites, live 3D walkthroughs, and immersive virtual tours, I guided them through 17 pre-selected homes, allowing them to explore every detail—from floor plans to finishes—remotely. My extensive knowledge of each property and neighborhood helped them feel confident in their decision when it was time to close. As a top agent, I leverage advanced tools in my marketing to ensure every listing stands out. Each listing includes a custom website with virtual tours and 3D walkthroughs, enabling buyers worldwide to explore properties. I also use digital marketing platforms like Chalk Digital to target buyers within a 30-mile radius, maximizing exposure. AI-driven market analysis and virtual staging enhance the presentation and strategy for each home with instant results. Through social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. I not only highlight properties but also showcase Long Island’s unique lifestyle, expanding my reach and engaging potential buyers efficiently. By embracing cutting-edge technology, I can deliver dynamic marketing in a personalized, efficient, impactful and most successful real estate experience for my clients year after year.”

Joyce Styne | Berkshire Hathaway Laffey International Realty

49 Bryant Ave., Roslyn

516-639-9596

“In my opinion, the business of real estate is about forging and maintaining personal relationships with the buyers and sellers we represent. No technology can replace an in-person, face-to-face relationship. However, technology plays a huge part in making our team more productive and efficient. There are several tools that we use to help us manage and stay on top of multiple transactions for multiple clients at the same time. When necessary, or at the request of a buyer, virtual video tours and/or FaceTime tours are a great way to show a property. Social media apps like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok are very effective tools for marketing to specific and widespread audiences. Mobile apps such as MLS Touch enable us to access and share listing information with clients or colleagues within seconds of getting a request, rather than having to wait to get back to an office or computer. Lastly, DocuSign has made a huge difference in the way we do business. Having forms and listing agreements available to send and sign electronically makes it much easier to complete and file documents for clients on the go, ultimately making an entire transaction more efficient.”

Amy Rosenberg | Douglas Elliman

475 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington

516-944-2920